iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.38. 65,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.