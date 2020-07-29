iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.07. 7,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,024. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $222.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

