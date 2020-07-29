iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Decreased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after buying an additional 17,242,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,753. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

