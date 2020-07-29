iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $125.23. 21,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,720. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $125.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.