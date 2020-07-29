iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,720. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $125.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

