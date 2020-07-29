iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 358,160 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

