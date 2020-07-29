IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IT Tech Packaging.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC raised IT Tech Packaging from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

IT Tech Packaging stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,538. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

