J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

