JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $128.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. 85,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

