JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $460.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.16.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.56. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $463.02.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

