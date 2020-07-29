JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $105.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

