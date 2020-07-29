JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $125.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.