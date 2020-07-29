JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $21.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.