JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 11,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 35.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

