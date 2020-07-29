JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 402,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,882. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

