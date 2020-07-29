JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $637.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $637.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $634.24.

SHW traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $646.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

