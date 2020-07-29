Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

