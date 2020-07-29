Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

