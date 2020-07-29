K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$27.87 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.06. The company has a market cap of $296.70 million and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.95 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 0.8384919 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.