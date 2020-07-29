Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KAI traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.25. 2,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.40. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,847.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $586,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

