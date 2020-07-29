Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$16.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

