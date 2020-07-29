Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is set to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

