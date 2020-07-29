Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE KOP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.
In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
