Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

