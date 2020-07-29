LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 52,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 306,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

