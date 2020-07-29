LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.65. 126,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,305. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

