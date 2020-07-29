LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Hologic makes up about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 527.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 605,265 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 67,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.