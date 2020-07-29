LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.37% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MBWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

