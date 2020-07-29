LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 3.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 38,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,318. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.