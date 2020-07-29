LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,234.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 400,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 49,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,626. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.