LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Copart makes up 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,664. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

