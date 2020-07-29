LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Watsco by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $232.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

