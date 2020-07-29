LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 470,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

