LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.31. 37,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

