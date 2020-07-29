LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,232 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

