LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

