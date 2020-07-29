LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 214,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 112,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

