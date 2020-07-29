Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.50. 104,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

