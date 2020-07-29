Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.32. The company had a trading volume of 431,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.34. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

