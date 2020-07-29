LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.68. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 30,284 shares trading hands.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

