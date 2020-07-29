Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.96 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $615.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.00 million and the lowest is $576.80 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $730.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

