LiteCoin Ultra Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $1,158.08 and approximately $43.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

