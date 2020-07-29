LiteDoge Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,078.44 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. LiteDoge has a market cap of $194,078.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

