Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

