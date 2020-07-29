Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

