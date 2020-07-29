Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 158,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,341. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

