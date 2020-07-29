Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $37.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.70. 99,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,033. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

