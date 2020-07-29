Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $40.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,202,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after buying an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 60,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

