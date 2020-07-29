Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 413,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,348,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,131. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

