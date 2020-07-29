Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

