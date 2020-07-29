Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.17. 67,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

