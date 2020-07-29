Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 25,791 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. 97,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

